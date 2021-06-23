Cancel
Zanesville, OH

“The Barn” to Host Fundraiser for Zanesville Kiwanis and Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio

By Michelina Friss
WHIZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday, June 25th, The Barn will be hosting a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio and The Kiwanis Club of Zanesville. The two groups realized they had similar aspirations as to how to help the community. Once Jim Watson, owner of The Barn, was on board to host the event, they had what they needed to proceed. There will be live music, a 50/50, and several other types of raffles.

