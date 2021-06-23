Cancel
Forex Today: Waiting for the next catalyst

By Valeria Bednarik
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor pairs seesawed between gains and losses while holding on to familiar levels on Thursday. Sentiment led the way, with currencies following the lead of stocks. The greenback fell throughout the first half of the day, recovering most of the ground lost at the final trading session of the day. The exception was USD/JPY which advanced to a fresh 2021 high of 111.10.

