Wingstop Comes Up with Clever New Business Idea

The restaurant Wingstop is launching a new business called Thighstop…and you guessed it, they’ll sell thighs instead of wings. There’s a nationwide wing shortage, and wholesale prices are three times what they were a year ago. But, thighs are still abundant and half the price. You can’t actually go to a Thighstop restaurant though. They’re running it as a virtual “ghost kitchen.” So, you have to go to Thighstop.com, or order through DoorDash. Then Wingstop does the cooking. It’s more of a marketing thing than a real restaurant. The menu is pretty simple just thighs, boneless thighs, and all the same flavors as the original eatery.