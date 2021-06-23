John McAfee Found Dead In Prison Cell
John McAfee has been found dead from an apparent suicide, according to Spanish media reports. The eccentric UK computer pioneer and founder of the McAfee antivirus software was apparently found unresponsive in his prison cell in Spain, where he was awaiting to be extradited to the United States. Preliminary reports suggest it was a suicide. Just hours before his death, the Spanish High Court authorized McAfee’s extradition to the United States due to tax evasion charges.www.unilad.co.uk