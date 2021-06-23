Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

John McAfee Found Dead In Prison Cell

By Harrison Williams
Posted by 
UNILAD
UNILAD
 8 days ago

John McAfee has been found dead from an apparent suicide, according to Spanish media reports. The eccentric UK computer pioneer and founder of the McAfee antivirus software was apparently found unresponsive in his prison cell in Spain, where he was awaiting to be extradited to the United States. Preliminary reports suggest it was a suicide. Just hours before his death, the Spanish High Court authorized McAfee’s extradition to the United States due to tax evasion charges.

www.unilad.co.uk
Community Policy
UNILAD

UNILAD

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest News, Entertainment Stories And Viral Videos

 https://www.unilad.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prison#Extradition#Spanish#High Court#Departamento De Justicia#Mcafee Associates#The Justice Department#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Public Safetyleedaily.com

John McAfee Commits Suicide In Spanish Jail

Unconventional antivirus programming company originator John MacAfee was discovered dead of suspected suicide in his jail cell in Barcelona, Spain. On Wednesday, soon after that country’s National Court approved his removal to the United States to confront criminal tax avoidance charges, his legal counsellors said. The Spanish paper El Mundo...
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Economycryptopotato.com

John McAfee’s Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government’s Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee’s death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur’s assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Six Arrested, $2 Million In Pot Seized And ‘Pit Of Human Waste’ Discovered

Mountain Ranch, CA – A literal stinker of a bust in Calaveras County as a raid on an illegal grow uncovered a “pit of human waste.”. The sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit on Thursday (June 17) conducted a search on two adjoining addresses in the 9000 block of Avenue A in Mountain Ranch. When the unit arrived, Ten people were found living in primitive conditions at the site. It was clear by the stench that there were environmental issues, with deputies discovering a pit of human waste draining directly into the ground and an improvised shower, as pictured in the image box. Sheriff’s officials detailed that these structures were within 20-30 feet of a natural water drainage leading into a large pond, as shown in this map.
PoliticsMilitary.com

Marine Major Pleads Not Guilty to 9 Charges in DC Capitol Riot, Gets Released By Court

Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Warnagiris has pleaded not guilty to nine charges that stem from his actions in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 at his arraignment on Monday. Federal prosecutors say that Warnagiris, 40, violently entered the Capitol after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors. According to the criminal complaint, Warnagiris then stood by the door, holding it open and helping others enter the Capitol.
Public Safetybitcoin.com

FBI Seizes 800 Beverly Hills Safety Deposit Boxes With $86M, Attorneys Claim Fed's Raid 'Unconstitutional'

The Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) is under fire for an alleged unconstitutional seizure of 800 safety deposit boxes in Beverly Hills. According to reports, the FBI confiscated $86 million in cash, jewelry, and thousands of gold and silver bars. Box holders and their lawyers are calling out the federal law enforcement agency for lacking sufficient proof that the boxes held evidence of being tied to specific crimes.
San Diego, CAValley News

60 members of alleged San Diego meth ring with Sinaloa Cartel ties indicted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A grand jury indictment was unsealed today charging 60 alleged members of a San Diego-based methamphetamine distribution network with ties to the Sinaloa cartel with federal drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses. Prosecutors say the defendants were part of a ring that smuggled thousands of pounds of meth from the cartel across the border, then distributed the drug ``to dozens of sub-distributors'' in San Diego County, across the United States and even Australia and New Zealand. Drug proceeds were returned to the network's leaders through a variety of means, including bulk cash, structured cash deposits into bank accounts and money transfers through apps like PayPal, Zelle, Venmo and Cash App, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to a se.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

USBP arrests cartel hitman, gang member

A self-proclaimed Cartel Del Noreste hitman and a Latin King gang member were arrested for entering the country illegally, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Agents apprehended the suspected hitman on Sunday afternoon. Agents assigned to the Zapata Station arrested an individual identified as Angel Yovani Aguirre-Nava near Texas 16, east of Zapata.
California StateEast Bay Times

Ex-Aryan Brotherhood leader charged with massive California unemployment fraud scheme after being paroled from murder case

LAKEPORT — Before being freed from state prison after more than 40 years behind bars, ex-Aryan Brotherhood leader Michael Lynn Thompson promised the parole board he’d dedicate his life to philanthropy through his self-help program called Live, Learn & Prosper. But according to authorities in Lake County, Thompson found prosperity...