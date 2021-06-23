First Look: This Ultralight Trail Running Shoe Doesn’t Skimp On Comfort

“Hot Bod” is a weekly exploration of fitness culture and its adjacent oddities. Four years ago, two stylists’ assistants, Chelsea Rizzo and Allison Levy, met at a photoshoot for Gucci while heaving around beautiful clothes. They chatted endlessly about fashion, but it took a few times hanging out before they discovered their other mutual love: hiking. The pair began to take trains up to the Catskills and Breakneck Ridge. They bonded over gorgeous summits and some mutual frustrations — how difficult it was to find an outdoorsy community and how challenging it was to find technical hiking apparel that fit, functioned, and didn’t consider aesthetics an afterthought. Rizzo and Levy felt most like themselves hiking mountains — being ‘on trail’ — but they couldn’t find any clothes that made them look like themselves. They had a strong inkling they weren’t alone in this. “We know other women like us are out there,” Rizzo says.