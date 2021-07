As much as we all wish we owned a luxurious little home by the sea, we can take consolation that we can at least rent one. Casa Vida Mar is like having your own dream beach house — at least for a few nights, anyway. The gorgeous, airy Airbnb is located in Benagil, Portugal in the Algarve on the southern coast. The home is close to a charming fishing village with restaurants, shopping, and more, but you might be tempted to stay home for your entire trip.