Taco Bell is Testing a Vegan Chicken Chalupa Shell: Here’s Where to Get It

In exciting fast food news, Taco Bell announced in February that it's letting customers be in control with their new $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box. Customers can create their own combo meals with up to 18 variations, including vegetarian options. Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell's chief global brand officer said, "As we see it, there aren't a lot of choices out there when it comes to value, forcing customers to play by others' rules...but when your fans have different favorites on the menu, why not celebrate that?"