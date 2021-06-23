‘Donny’s Saloon’ Business License Revoked Permanently

The business license for ‘Donny’s Saloon’ has been permanently revoked. In a unanimous vote yesterday, the Myrtle Beach City Council permanently revoked the license which was originally revoked after a fatal shooting in March following what authorities describe as a pattern of illegal activity. Jas’sier Wilson of Surfside Beach died from injuries sustained in connection to the shooting on March 25th, after the shooting, police say employees at the bar cleaned up shell casings and blood before officers arrived. MBPD also said no one inside the bar called 911 to report it. Four people were arrested and charged with obstruction of justice but those charges have since been dropped. The state is looking into the case and it is unknown whether more charges will be filed in the future.