Little River Women Arrested, Charged in Massage Parlor Sting

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, six women including two from Little River were arrested and indicted in a massage parlor sting. According to a news release, the women allegedly conspired to pay bribes to a law enforcement officer to provide protection for the operation of their illegal massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington North Carolina. The law enforcement officer was an undercover agent posing as a corrupt officer. Sexual services were offered at the locations and the five women were charged with conspiracy, bribery, and operating an illegal prostitution enterprise in interstate commerce. A sixth was also charged separately for bribing an undercover agent to protect her parlors as well.