Dates Announced for South Carolina Tax Free Weekend

The dates for South Carolina Tax Free Weekend have been announced. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Revenue have scheduled the 72 hour sales tax holiday, from August 6th to the 8th. As usual, people can purchase computers, printers, clothes, school supplies, bed and bath products and a variety of other items free of sales tax. Items not included in tax free weekend include cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear and items for use in trade or business. Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the states 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes. Last year South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18.1 million in tax free items.