Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settled in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wrongful death lawsuit in connection to Kobe Bryant’s death has been settled. Vanessa Bryant and the other families have settled the suit against the company that owned and operated the helicopter that crashed last year in Southern California killing Kobe, their daughter Gianna and seven others. Attorneys for Bryant filed a joint notice of settlement yesterday in the U.S. District Court of Los Angeles. According to the filing “plaintiffs and defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims.” Terms of the settlement are confidential and require court approval.

A newly-released video shows a teen couple apparently joking about killing someone just days after the girl's father was found stabbed and set on fire in his home. The video, which was released recently by a Nevada court, was part of evidence submitted by prosecutors in the case of Aaron Guerrero, 18, and his girlfriend, Sierra Halseth, 16, both of whom are charged with murder and other charges in connection with the death of Halseth's father, Daniel Halseth, 45.