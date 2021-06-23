Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settled in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

The wrongful death lawsuit in connection to Kobe Bryant’s death has been settled. Vanessa Bryant and the other families have settled the suit against the company that owned and operated the helicopter that crashed last year in Southern California killing Kobe, their daughter Gianna and seven others. Attorneys for Bryant filed a joint notice of settlement yesterday in the U.S. District Court of Los Angeles. According to the filing “plaintiffs and defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims.” Terms of the settlement are confidential and require court approval.