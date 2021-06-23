If its Up to Spielberg, There Will Never Be a ‘Jaws’ Reboot

Disney Plus and Marvel Studios' Loki episode 4 is an episode that is likely going to be one that a lot of people enjoy. In fact, this might be the strongest episode of the series so far, and it does an excellent job of show don't tell. We see Sylvie and Loki get saved, but they have an excellent conversation talking about what it means to be a Loki. However, the most effective part of the episode is the opening scene when we see a flashback to a young Sylvie's life. There have been a lot of debates online whether or not Sylvie is the Enchantress, but unless this flashback is somehow not true, which is weird since it isn't Sylvie describing her life to Loki in any way, so it isn't presented as an unreliable narrator, then she really is a variant of Loki. We see her on Asgard and everything. Sylvie remains the MVP of the entire series. While Sophia Di Martino might be playing a Loki variant, she is very much making this role her own, and the show is so much better for it. She is both vulnerable while also seeming like she is one step ahead of everyone around her at all times. There is a fantastic scene between her and Hunter B-15 that is one of the most moving scenes in the entire series so far.