If its Up to Spielberg, There Will Never Be a ‘Jaws’ Reboot

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe famed director is reportedly dead-set on there never being a “Jaws” reboot. The topic came up while in talks with his new Netflix deal and he’s incredibly protective of the original classic’s legacy. When asked about the possibility, the answer was a firm “no”.

www.wfxb.com
