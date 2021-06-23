Cancel
Likely Link between mRNA Vaccines and Rare Cases of Heart Inflammation, CDC Panel Says

biospace.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns over vaccination links to heart inflammation are valid, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee announced this afternoon. The panel said there’s a likely connection between rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis and the mRNA vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer. In a report issued today...

