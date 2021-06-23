House of Hope Receives Support from a Local Young Man

Audra Grant reached out to this remarkable young man who chose to give rather than to receive. The House of Hope in Florence posted they were in need of supplies. That prompted 12-year-old Blake Tisdale to help. He made posters and put them up at his local country store, the corner crossroad right outside Kingstree. He received canned goods and monetary donations. Blake’s mom, Ginger, took him to Sam’s to get all the things he had on the list and for his birthday, he asked for things to donate rather than to receive. We love finding stories like these. If you would like to share yours with us, email Audra at AGrant@wfxb.com.