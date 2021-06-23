Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen Shares Her Insights On Developing Administrative Skills
Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen is one of the most active dental practitioners on social media and the co-founder of the SmileCo brand of dental practices. During her extensive career Dr. Nguyen has also gone through the acquisition, growth, and sales process of dental practices several times. Along with her husband, Dr. Nathan Jeal, she has bought, built and sold multiple practices. This powerful duo also founded Fast Growth Practice, a private advising company for doctors.www.villagevoice.com