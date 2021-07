Cam Newton’s window of opportunity could be slowly closing. The 32-year-old hasn’t had a winning season since 2017 and injuries have plagued him heavily over the past three seasons. Newton’s one of the most prolific rushing quarterbacks in NFL history and that’s the only aspect of his game that kept him afloat in 2020. He had the second-most rushing touchdowns of his career with 12, while throwing for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games.