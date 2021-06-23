Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Imitation is the Sincerest Form of Flattery for a UPS Driver

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of students and their parents wanted to do something special for their UPS driver. The group became close during the pandemic as they depend on UPS to deliver many of their essential items. He greets them each day with a beep and smile as the kids look for him each day with much anticipation. To show their appreciation the children dressed in their best versions of the UPS uniform and met him upon his delivery. They even got a dog in on the action.

www.wfxb.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imitation#Flattery#Dog#Pandemic#Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Colorado StateKGUN 9

Colorado UPS driver delivers wish for boy with disability

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Driver Dave Weingardt can't remember his first UPS delivery — he's done thousands in his 31-year career — but he will remember the last delivery he made, one of happiness for a boy he met while driving his UPS truck. "I'm a swing driver. That means doing...
Economythisis50.com

UPS Driver Delivers Baby on Side of Highway

A UPS driver made a very special delivery, but it didn’t come in a box. Ryan Thompson was driving his wife, Gayla, to the hospital, but the baby would not wait. He pulled over on the side of the highway in Tennessee and called 911 to help him through the process. The operator coached him through it. When the baby’s head emerged, he wasn’t breathing or moving – the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Thankfully, Ryan was able to untangle his son, who started crying with life.
EconomyWKRC

UPS driver threatens family that confronted him about lousy drop-off

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — A UPS drop-off gone wrong ended with the delivery driver screaming at a California family, threatening to beat them. The whole thing was caught on camera. It all started when the driver tossed a woman named Brittnee's package directly onto a group of succulents she had...
Video Gameswfxb.com

Mario Kart Music Trends for Motivating Teens to Get Things Done

If you need help getting your kids motivated this summer to do those activities or just chores around the house, turn on the video games. Or at least let it play in the background. There’s a trend using Mario Kart tunes that seems to have a “get it done” vibe. Millions have discovered the fast-paced tunes help them work. It first trended last year when students posted how they were able to finish last minute papers. As a result Mario Kart music has seen a surge on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.
Petswfxb.com

Fitness App Offers Workouts for You and Your Dog

There’s an app for just about everything. Now there’s one to help you walk your dog. On the fitness app CardioCast, users can now access 30 minute workouts to do with their canines. A fitness coach designed it with his dog who also wears a fitness monitor. It was created as a way to motivate us to move more and keep our pets healthy too. It also lessens excuses for not having a workout buddy or that you can’t afford a Pelaton. All you need is a leash and earbuds. CardioCast is an audio fitness app that offers nearly 2,000 on-demand fitness classes, for everything from cycling and rowing to running, jogging, walking and yoga.
Rockford, ILWIFR

With homicides up 30%, Uber wants drivers vigilant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With homicides up 30 percent on average since last year, Uber wants their drivers to stay vigilant while driving this upcoming holiday weekend. As more and more people get vaccinated and start to travel again, drivers are back out on the road. They are the eyes and ears and can help be on the lookout for suspicious activity and helping to keep our communities safe.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Rabbit Walks into a Cake Shop

Birthday cakes are one of the most important aspects of any birthday, and it is important that the person whose birthday it is gets just the flavor that they enjoy so that they can enjoy their own birthday cake. The bunny in this joke knows that to be true. For...
Internetwfxb.com

“Let the Person in Front of Me Decide What I Eat” Challenge Circles Social Media

Letting the person in front you decide what you will eat for the next 24 hours is a challenge circling around social media. It’s kind of like a food roulette. The participant picks a restaurant then orders the the same thing the person before them did. The challenge is to do this for all meals in a 24 hour period. From McDonalds to Starbucks, you can find these excursions by searching “letting the person in front of me decide what I eat for 24 hours.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.