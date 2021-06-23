Imitation is the Sincerest Form of Flattery for a UPS Driver
A group of students and their parents wanted to do something special for their UPS driver. The group became close during the pandemic as they depend on UPS to deliver many of their essential items. He greets them each day with a beep and smile as the kids look for him each day with much anticipation. To show their appreciation the children dressed in their best versions of the UPS uniform and met him upon his delivery. They even got a dog in on the action.www.wfxb.com