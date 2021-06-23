Watch Idris Elba in new 'Suicide Squad' trailer; Kenya Barris inks multi-project development deal with Audible; and more

Earlier today, the final trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad dropped, and besides blowing people's minds, it also got a stong stuck in their head. Now that song -- "Rain," by grandson and Jesse Reyez -- is available for sale. We're going to go out on a limb and guess that this might be the "pop classic" that Gunn recently teased would be recorded for the film's soundtrack, but it's Gunn, so don't be too surprised if he had another banger or two waiting to be unleashed on the world. After all, it isn't as though the soundtracks for either volume of his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was lacking in that department.