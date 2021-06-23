Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch Idris Elba in new 'Suicide Squad' trailer; Kenya Barris inks multi-project development deal with Audible; and more

mycentraloregon.com
 8 days ago

Idris Elba takes center stage in the new trailer for DC and Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Directed by James Gunn, the film, which is a standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, follows Elba as Bloodsport, one of the imprisoned convicts from Task Force X who is sent on a mission by Viola Davis‘ Amanda Waller to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. The action film also stars Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson and more. The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

www.mycentraloregon.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Dominique Fishback
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audible#The Suicide Squad#Suicide Squad#Dc#Nazi#Hbo Max#Khalabo Ink Society#Paramount#Transformers#Optimus#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Timothy Olyphant Joins Tom Hardy’s Netflix Action Movie Havoc

Based on nothing but the two names confirmed for the project up until now, Netflix action movie Havoc was already sitting comfortably at the top of many people’s most-anticipated lists, and with good reason. After coming close to helming Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke for Warner Bros. and DC Films, The Raid‘s...
Moviesabc17news.com

The new ‘Suicide Squad’ trailer has dropped

The latest trailer for “The Suicide Squad” is here, thanks to some cast members who released it a little early, according to director James Gunn. The trailer features the squad being recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) on a mission to destroy a Nazi-era prison and fighting Starro, a telepathic starfish.
Moviesfilm-book.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD (2021) Movie Trailer 3: Viola Davis Manipulates Idris Elba into Joining Task Force X

The third movie trailer for The Suicide Squad (2021) has been revealed by and HBO Max and Warner Bros. James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad stars Idris Elba, Storm Reid, David Dastmalchian, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Deigo Botto, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Brage, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, and Michael Rooker.
Movieslrmonline.com

New The Suicide Squad Trailer Spotlights Bloodsport

Without a doubt, one of the most despicable people in the DC Universe is Amanda Waller. In the first Suicide Squad film, Viola Davis did a wonderful job making sure we hated her. By the looks of it, in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, things won’t be any different. Today we were treated with a brand new trailer for The Suicide Squad which you can check out down below!
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Releases New Original Song From Final Trailer

Earlier today, the final trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad dropped, and besides blowing people's minds, it also got a stong stuck in their head. Now that song -- "Rain," by grandson and Jesse Reyez -- is available for sale. We're going to go out on a limb and guess that this might be the "pop classic" that Gunn recently teased would be recorded for the film's soundtrack, but it's Gunn, so don't be too surprised if he had another banger or two waiting to be unleashed on the world. After all, it isn't as though the soundtracks for either volume of his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was lacking in that department.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

See the new action-packed trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba joins the all-star cast. Following a leak by the cast members of The Suicide Squad themselves, the official new trailer for the upcoming DC project has been revealed ahead of its release in cinemas next month (July 2021). In it, we get a much closer look at what to expect from the anti-heroes when they hit the big screen.
Movies411mania.com

New The Suicide Squad Trailer Features Story Details, More Action

The Suicide Squad has been unleashed in a new trailer that drops some new details about the team’s mission and more. You can see the preview for the James Gunn-directed sequel below, which puts a spotlight on Idris Elba’s Bloodsport while also showing off several other characters. The film stars...
MoviesArs Technica

The “loser, B-grade supervillains” are back in new The Suicide Squad trailer

Australian actor Jai Courtney introduces a new "early access" trailer from Warner Bros. for director James Gunn's forthcoming The Suicide Squad, in which Courtney reprises his role as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. It's got quite bit of new footage and some small additional details (such as why Idris Elba's Bloodsport is in prison in the first place). Each of the three trailers released so far has been better than the last, so we have high hopes for this film.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’: New Trailer Unleashes Kaiju-Sized “Project Starfish”! [Video]

They’re dying… to save the world. This new trailer suggests that the film’s emotional core rests on the shoulders of Idris Elba‘s Bloodsport, imprisoned for putting Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet(!). As for the rest of the gang, well, they’re as wacky as you’d expect the characters in a James Gunn movie to be, including the ultra-violent King Shark and the child-killing weasel named… Weasel.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

New Suicide Squad trailer teases the impossibly huge Starro

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad just received a brand new trailer – and we’ve got a much better look at the movie’s gigantic starfish baddie, Starro. Officially known as Starro the Conqueror, the massive, tentacle-laden creature can be seen destroying cities, launching the movie’s main characters across the screen and shooting lasers out of its slippery limbs. And if that's not villainous enough, it’s also telepathic. Because why not, right?
MoviesIGN

Who Is Idris Elba's Suicide Squad 2 Character Robert DuBois? DC's Bloodsport Explained

After months of speculation, we finally learned at DC Fandome last year which DC villain Idris Elba is playing in The Suicide Squad. And it's... probably not the character you were expecting. No, he's not Deadshot, Deathstroke or Bronze Tiger. Instead, Elba is playing an obscure but still significant Superman villain named Bloodsport. Indeed, in the latest trailer for The Suicide Squad, Superman even gets a shout-out -- Bloodsport put him in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet, we learn!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Suicide Squad’s Final Trailer Teases Violence And Hilarity

There’s just over six weeks to go until The Suicide Squad explodes into theaters and onto HBO Max, and a new trailer has set the stage for the marketing campaign to kick into high gear. We’re not quite sure how exactly the film fits into the DCEU timeline, if it does at all, with writer/director James Gunn and star John Cena detailing at various points that it isn’t quite a sequel or a reboot, despite taking place after the events of David Ayer’s first film and bringing back several characters for a second go-round.
Movieskiss951.com

Here Are All Of The Upcoming Movies That The Rock Is Starring In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems he’s in every other movie trailer, and it’s felt that way for the last decade. It’s hard to keep up with the man’s projects. But we’re here for you: we have gathered all the new movies you can see “The Rock” in for the next few years.
Movieshot1061.com

New The Suicide Squad Trailer Introduces Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, Who Put ‘Superman in the ICU’

Idris Elba joins the star-studded cast of The Suicide Squad in the latest trailer. Idris Elba is taking over The Suicide Squad. The actor joins the star-studded cast of the upcoming reboot in a new trailer. The action-packed clip explains how Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller started tracking his character Bloodsport after he put “Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet.”
Moviesdigitalspy.com

James Gunn explains Harley Quinn's new look in The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has confirmed the inspiration behind one of Harley Quinn's new looks in the upcoming DC sequel. Breaking down the aesthetics of the outing's latest teaser, the filmmaker, who is perhaps best known for helming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, revealed that the iconic character's costume was one the most discussed topics among fans prior to him even coming on board.
MoviesIGN

The Suicide Squad: Idris Elba's Role Was So Secret, Even Some of the Crew Didn't Know It

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn kept Idris Elba's Bloodsport role under wraps for quite some time. As reported by ComicBook.com, Gunn recently participated in a Q&A on Twitter where he was asked whether he filmed any alternate scenes, especially character deaths, to prevent story details from being leaked. Gunn said they didn't shoot any smoke screen scenes, though they did go to great lengths to keep Idris Elba's role a secret from everyone, including the crew.