Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, Merle Smith Jr. has died. He was 76. Smith's wife says he died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19. Smith commanded patrol boats in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.

www.fox61.com
Community Policy
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New London, CT
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coast Guard Academy#Electric Boat#Roku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Society
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Google
Related
Hebron, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Injured woman transported from Gay City State Park

HEBRON, Conn. — An woman was rushed to Hartford Hospital after being found injured and unresponsive in Gay City State Park. DEEP said that their Environmental Conservation Police, Hebron Fire Department and Colchester Police responded to a call from Tolland County dispatch earlier today about an injured woman. LifeStar transported...