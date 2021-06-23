American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing At MYR

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Myrtle Beach International Airport yesterday. The plane landed safely just after 6 p.m. and was towed to the gate. According to the airline, Flight 1603 was a flight to Myrtle Beach from Charlotte and had indicated a possible mechanical issue. It took off from Charlotte at 4:53 p.m. and landed at MYR at 6:13 p.m. after circling around a few times. Once on the ground it was inspected by the American Airlines maintenance team.