Myrtle Beach, SC

American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing At MYR

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Myrtle Beach International Airport yesterday. The plane landed safely just after 6 p.m. and was towed to the gate. According to the airline, Flight 1603 was a flight to Myrtle Beach from Charlotte and had indicated a possible mechanical issue. It took off from Charlotte at 4:53 p.m. and landed at MYR at 6:13 p.m. after circling around a few times. Once on the ground it was inspected by the American Airlines maintenance team.

www.wfxb.com
