Update On Fatal Police Shooting in Colorado, Chief Says Gunman Was Targeting Officer

An update on the fatal police shooting in Colorado that left three people dead on Monday in Arvada appears to have been a deliberate attack on a police officer. At a press conference, Police Chief Link Strate said “I can tell you that Officer Gordon Beesley was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada Police uniform and badge. He was ambushed by a person who expressed hatred of police officers.” The 19 year veteran of the Arvada Police Department and a bystander identified as 40 year old John Hurley of Golden were fatally shot along with the suspect identified as 59 year old Ronald Troyke.