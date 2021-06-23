‘Behind the Music’ Trailer: Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Bret Michaels Join Doc Series (Video)
Paramount+ has released the trailer for its upcoming “Behind the Music” reboot, unveiling an even bigger lineup of musicians for the documentary series. As the trailer reveals, Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block and Bret Michaels will get the “Behind the Music” treatment, joining previously announced performers Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe.www.thewrap.com