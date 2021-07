In Cornbelt action from Sunday, Colman’s offense provided enough runs to win 16-2 in seven innings, beating Madison. Chase DeWitt went four-for-four and drove in four runs in the win. He also scored three times. The team totaled 15 hits, with five batters collecting two or more hits. For pitching, Grant Svikulis went six innings, while striking out 11. On Thursday at 7:30, Colman visits Lennox and Madison hosts Canova.