HexGaming revealed their latest gaming controller specifically designed for PS5 esports competition this week with the HEX Rival. This controller was straight-up designed to give you an edge on the game from the grip to the button scheme to the feel of the thumbsticks. The company also went out of its way to make several different design schemes so that no matter what kind of gamer you are, you can have a design that you'll enjoy picking up and looking at before you decimate your opponents. If you're looking to snag one of these, it'll run you $250 through their website or Amazon. You can read more about the controller below.