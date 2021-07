The city of Piedmont plans to reopen City Hall to the public on July 12. City officials look forward to again serving Piedmonters in person. In consideration for the health of our community, when entering these spaces, masks are required for people who are unvaccinated and appreciated for those who are. There may be some changes to the way city facilities operate, but Piedmonters can continue to expect the same level of customer service they’re used to. Services that have been made available online during the pandemic will continue to be available virtually, and city officials look forward to announcing some additional ways the community can conveniently access and schedule city services in the near-future.