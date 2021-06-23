Cancel
Massachusetts State

U.S. Labor Department Awards $130 Million in Grants To Support Registered Apprenticeship Programs; Massachusetts To Receive $4 Million

 8 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor yesterday, June 22, announced the award of more than $130 million in grants to develop, modernize and diversify Registered Apprenticeship Programs in 15 states and to establish Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence in three states and Washington, D.C., to provide technical expertise and services and accelerate the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship programs.

