U.S. Labor Department Awards $130 Million in Grants To Support Registered Apprenticeship Programs; Massachusetts To Receive $4 Million

The mineral pyrite more may hold the keys to a domestic-based future in renewable energy and the Department of Energy, in collaboration with Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, has awarded Montana State University Associate Professor Eric Boyd more than $3.3 million in funding to better extract the mineral pyrite. The next step is to use the same process to focus on the extraction of critical minerals or minerals not used for fuel that are essential to the U.S. economy like nickel and cobalt. The award was granted Wednesday.