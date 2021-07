One vaccine dose reduces the risk of hospitalisation with coronavirus by three-quarters, a recent Public Health England study found.The observational study — which looked specifically at vaccines’ effectiveness against the Delta variant, first identified in India — focused on the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. More data were available as these vaccines have been widely used across the UK since January, compared with the Moderna vaccine which only entered into use on 13 April.The research compared how effective the vaccines were in preventing people falling ill with symptomatic Covid, and how effective they were at preventing hospitalisations associated with the virus.Against...