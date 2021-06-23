Cancel
Pennsylvania State

US Supreme Court Rules In Favor Pennsylvania Cheerleader In First Amendment Case

By Mildred Hamilton
tri-lakestribune.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a landmark ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that a Pennsylvania school district violated a student's free speech after she used explicit language regarding the school's cheerleading squad on Snapchat. The court ruled that while schools do maintain some interest in regulating students' off-campus speech, the factors in the case of the cheerleader, Brandi Levy, weighed against the school's actions.

