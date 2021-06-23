Cancel
Illinois State

City of LaSalle Touting One Shot COVID-19 Clinic at Celebrate LaSalle

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose looking for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be able to easily acquire one at the City of La Salle’s Celebrate La Salle festival this weekend. The City of La Salle is partnering with the State of Illinois to offer a vaccine clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 143 Marquette Street during their annual festival. No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccination and vaccines will be available on a first-come first serve basis. The Illinois Department of Public Health said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is authorized and recommended for persons 18 years of age and older. It is a one-dose vaccine.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
