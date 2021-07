Students, both virtual and in-person, enrolled in Environmental Science conducted an experiment in the Amsterdam High School Courtyard this spring. In-person students worked on moving soil and weeding the planter boxes to prepare for the experiment. While students were preparing the soil, students in Technology class were designing and building the hydroponic system out of PVC pipe. Funded by generous donors, students were able to effectively use scientific inquiry and test their hypotheses to determine that the soil plants grew significantly faster than the hydroponic plants. After collecting data for 4 weeks, students compiled lab reports and enjoyed their lettuce by having a salad bar the last day of class.