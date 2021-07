SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California has a shortage of primary care doctors, and this is projected to worsen over the next decade. As a state, it is critical that we train and retain as many physicians as we can if we are to meet the health care needs of our population. However, the California Academy of Family Physicians warns that new licensing requirements for resident physicians threaten to drive many early-career doctors—particularly women, out of the state.