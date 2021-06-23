Global Technology Marketing Firm Forward Vision Joins ioXt Alliance

According to the report, the global soft tissue market was valued at US$ 4.3 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2021 to 2031. Soft tissue refers to muscle, fat, fibrous tissue, blood vessels, or other supporting tissue of the body. Soft tissue allograft is used in ACL repair, joint reconstruction in the knee & ankle, meniscal replacement, reconstruction due to cancer or trauma, ridge augmentation in dental procedures, shoulder repair, spinal fusion, and urological procedures. Different types of soft tissue allografts used for surgical procedure are cartilage allografts, tendon allografts, meniscus, ligament allografts, artificial cornea, dental allografts, collagen allografts, and amniotic allografts. The global soft tissue market is driven by better quality alternatives to autografts and technological advancements.