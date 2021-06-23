Utes’ young defensive ends showed well during spring camp. Here’s what stood out

West Virginia added the second of two differing styles of defensive ends on Monday when Zion Young followed the commitment of Aric Burton to the Mountaineer Class of 2022. At 6-foot-5 and some 240-250 pounds, Young already has very good size to project as a defensive end, and with a year left in the high school ranks, he could be appreciably bigger and stronger by the time he joins West Virginia’s football class of 2022 on campus. However, he also shows excellent mobility, and his game tape shows him lining up in two-, three- and four-point stances at Westlake (Ga.) High School. Most of the time he’s positioned along the defensive front, but there are a handful of snaps where he lines up as a middle linebacker, which would seem to align him as a potential candidate for WVU’s bandit position.