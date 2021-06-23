Utes’ young defensive ends showed well during spring camp. Here’s what stood out
Utah’s defensive ends position features plenty of youth and plenty of depth. Defensive ends coach Lewis Powell likes the group he’s working with this season. Junior Mika Tafua is expected to be the starter at left end and Maxs Tupai is slated to start at right end. Sophomore Blake Kuithe and freshman Xavier Carlton are backing up Tafua while freshmen Van Fillinger and Miki Suguturaga are backing up Tupai.www.deseret.com