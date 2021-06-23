Egnyte Again Named No. 1 for Data Security Software in G2 Summer 2021 Grid© Report
Achieved Highest Overall Satisfaction Rating of 97% for Customer Reviews; Recognized as a Leader Across Four Categories. Egnyte, the unified content security, compliance, and collaboration solution for multicloud businesses, today announced it has again been named as the top-rated “Data Security Software” company in G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Report. Egnyte was also rated as a “Leader” in three other categories: Cloud Content Collaboration, Data Governance and Encryption Key Management.www.chron.com