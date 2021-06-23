The Perpetual Paradox: Ecological Shock Therapy and Hope

In ‘Believers,’ Lisa Wells profiles ordinary people who want to lead less destructive lives. “The end of the world” is a slippery concept; writing the phrase, I feel the need for quotes to avoid giving the impression that I can define it. It makes sense, then, that the ways we deal with the prospect of doomsday would vary. In Believers: Making a Life at the End of the World — the nonfiction debut of Lisa Wells, a poet and essayist living in Seattle — the author writes, “If we imagine that our civilization is already in collapse, the question we are faced with is this: How, then, shall we live?” Her book is a direct response to major ecological issues — increasing carbon emissions, declining biodiversity, thawing permafrost — but collapse is not really the focus; rather, it is “the backdrop, the central prophecy.”