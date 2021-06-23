Cancel
Haverhill, MA

Police: Stop leads to arrest

By Mike LaBella mlabella@eagletribune.com
The Eagle-Tribune
 8 days ago

HAVERHILL — Police arrested a Lowell man who they say helped his juvenile brother evade capture after he escaped from a Department of Youth Services facility in Boston. Police charged Adrian Delgado, 19, of 38 Smith St., Apt. 3, Lowell, with aiding in an escape from DYS custody, resisting arrest, carrying a dangerous weapon (a dagger), disorderly conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon (a motor vehicle), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and driving without a valid inspection sticker.

