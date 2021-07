The Associated Press (AP) assigned itself a thankless task in late May, when it pledged to review its social media policy. The move followed tumult in the ranks following the dismissal of 22-year-old news associate Emily Wilder, who had allegedly violated that policy with her tweets on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In an open letter to management, dozens of AP staffers signed a letter saying, “It remains unclear — to Wilder herself as well as staff at large — how she violated the social media policy while employed by the AP.” Newsroom leadership, in turn, pronounced itself “committed to expanding the conversation taking place about A.P.’s approach to social media.”