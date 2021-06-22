Ralph Lauren Is The Newest Sponsor Of The G2 Esports Team [Video]

Christian Louboutin Brings “LoubiFuture” For Spring-Summer 2022 Men’s Collection. LoubiFuture combines augmented and mixed reality to create an exclusive immersive experience wrapped in a colorful retro-futuristic aesthetic for unveiling Spring-Summer 2022 Men’s Collection. Featuring French singer Julien Granel with the track, Mirage, the experience invites attendants to be immersed in neon skyscrapers at Loubitown, walk to a sunset on the beach, and step into a tower in a jungle surrounded by surreal tropical wildlife. The journey leads into a double showroom where displayed styles are available to view AR celebrating this season’s new sneaker, The Arpoador, a tribute to Christian Louboutin’s love for Brazil. The second showroom, called the Argosphere, presents the second line of the collection, “Our Georges.” Users can experience all showroom styles by scanning a QR Code.