Ralph Lauren Is The Newest Sponsor Of The G2 Esports Team [Video]

By Martin Berrios
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The iconic Polo horseman logo is about to add some elegance to the pro gaming community. Ralph Lauren is now a sponsor of the G2 Esports gaming organization. As spotted on Hypebeast the beloved American apparel brand...

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

