Poll: Joe Biden Approval Rate Steady, Strong

The majority of likely Iowa voters say they don't approve of President Biden's job performance over the last six months, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.By the numbers: 43% of Iowans polled said they approved of his job performance, while 52% said they disapproved.The majority of Democrats said they approved of Biden's job, at 89%. Independents were at 43%, while Republicans were only at 6%.Yes, but: The majority of Iowans (53%) approve of how he's handled the pandemic Though David Andringa, a 67-year-old independent who was polled, said he felt Biden got credit for vaccine distribution that he didn't deserve, the Register reports.Between the lines: In March, Iowans narrowly approved of Biden's performance as president (47%), while 44% disapproved.Since then, his approval rating among Iowans has gone down, getting low marks on his handling of immigration, criminal justice and the economy.Of note: The poll of 807 Iowa adults was conducted June 13-16 by Selzer & Co. The margin of error is +- 3.5 percentage points.Go deeper: Read the full poll here.