Presidential Election

Poll: Joe Biden Approval Rate Steady, Strong

By Alexa Lardieri
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Americans' approval of President Joe Biden has remained mostly steady, with a solid majority favoring the job he is doing in office. A Gallup poll found that 56% of Americans approve of Biden, a slight uptick from the 54% who said the same in Gallup's poll last month. The poll found that 42% of Americans disapprove of the job Biden is doing as commander in chief, also a slight uptick of 2 percentage points from May's poll.

Joe Biden
#Approval Rating#Gallup Poll#White Americans#Democrats#Republicans
Congress
Americas
Republican Party
Presidential Election
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Democratic Party
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Joe Biden, the anti-Sorkin

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Payne. After 12 straight years of larger-than-life personalities in the Oval Office, JOE BIDEN...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Why the infrastructure deal is so important for Joe Biden

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will validate a foundational pillar of his presidency on Thursday -- a quest to court Republicans across Congress' poisoned divides -- if he signs off on a hard won bipartisan infrastructure deal. Biden's patience seems to have delivered a Senate compromise on the issue that...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The foreign policy crisis on Joe Biden's doorstep

(CNN) — The two top officials in Afghanistan are meeting Friday with President Joe Biden at a moment when much of their country is in danger of being swallowed up by the Taliban. The meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, comes after a report...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Axios Des Moines

Poll: Iowans disapprove of Biden's performance

The majority of likely Iowa voters say they don't approve of President Biden's job performance over the last six months, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.By the numbers: 43% of Iowans polled said they approved of his job performance, while 52% said they disapproved.The majority of Democrats said they approved of Biden's job, at 89%. Independents were at 43%, while Republicans were only at 6%.Yes, but: The majority of Iowans (53%) approve of how he's handled the pandemic Though David Andringa, a 67-year-old independent who was polled, said he felt Biden got credit for vaccine distribution that he didn't deserve, the Register reports.Between the lines: In March, Iowans narrowly approved of Biden's performance as president (47%), while 44% disapproved.Since then, his approval rating among Iowans has gone down, getting low marks on his handling of immigration, criminal justice and the economy.Of note: The poll of 807 Iowa adults was conducted June 13-16 by Selzer & Co. The margin of error is +- 3.5 percentage points.Go deeper: Read the full poll here.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Biden, the secret Second Amendment salesman

Pro-gun control Democrats will one day realize they’re unintentionally doing more to promote the Second Amendment than even the most ardent gun-rights group. But that day is not today. President Joe Biden this week announced a series of initiatives aimed at curbing gun-related violence. As he ticked through his proposals,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The pluses and minuses of Bidenism

I wasn’t really sure what a Biden presidency would look like. He hasn’t been associated with some school of thought or particular wing in the Democratic Party, and as a senator and vice president, he never had the power to implement his own vision. Now, five months into his presidency, we have a better sense of President Biden’s inclinations and priorities. So here’s my view of the good and bad of Bidenism.
POTUSNewsweek

White House Reports Roughly 1 Percent Pay Gap Between Men and Women in Biden Administration

The White House is reporting roughly a 1 percent pay gap between men and women working under President Joe Biden's administration. A gender and pay analysis of White House staff released Thursday shows the Biden administration is "the most diverse" in history, said the administration. On average, women working under Biden for the White House make $93,752 while men make $94,639.