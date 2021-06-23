Integrate Extends Precision Demand Marketing Capabilities with Launch of New Precision Events Features

It’s time to move out of maintenance mode. For many, 2020 was the year of the void—the year where if you were lucky enough to keep your job, you put everything in maintenance mode, kept your head down, and (strategically) hoped for the best. Sure, there were some outliers and, yes, some companies expanded their marketing spend. No matter what, every company had to deal with adversity—reduced budgets and staff, remote work, new systems to manage collaborations differently, uncertainty, and more.