Pure Storage AIRI® Platform Named "Best AI Solution For Big Data" in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

The Company’s SWARM solution reduced media costs by more than 60% in the first-round campaign and the client has given the greenlight for the second round. CloudCommerce, Inc., a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, announced that SWARM, the Company’s AI-driven advertising solution, reduced media costs by more than 60% for Energy in Focus, a web based platform that showcases diverse information on energy in California. Based on the first-round results, the client has committed to a second round.