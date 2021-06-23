Pure Storage AIRI® Platform Named "Best AI Solution For Big Data" in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, has been selected as winner of the “Best AI Solution for Big Data” award in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program for its AIRI® infrastructure solution.www.chron.com