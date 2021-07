As the first half of 2021 is set to officially close with solid gains, the stock rally we’ve seen as of late was set to mildly slow down. The S&P 500 is up 14% year-to-date, while both the Nasdaq and Dow Jones are up 12%. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting yet more record closes on Tuesday, the Dow Jones was flat on Wednesday while the S&P 500 dipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Bullish sentiment on the economic reopening is still very prevalent for the second half of the year. Yet, investors still have to pay close attention to inflation and new variants of the coronavirus. If you’re looking for a way to play this market, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Shorts. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best short plays.