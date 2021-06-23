Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Travel Expert Pavia Rosati and Pumpkin Announce the 23 Most Dog-Friendly Destinations in the US This Summer

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

There’s No Pup Left Behind on This Year’s Family Vacation with Travel Options Fit ‘Fur’ All. A hotel that charges extra if there’s no dog on the reservation. Resorts that roll out the puppy welcome mat of gourmet treats, plush beds, and Fido's very own pet concierge. Outdoor tours and adventures for pups and their people alike. The U.S. has puppy fever this year and there’s no shortage of destinations that 'treat' four-legged family members like royalty. Travel expert, founder of the award-winning editorial travel site Fathom and co-author of the new book 'Travel North America: (And Avoid Being a Tourist)', Pavia Rosati and animal wellness company, Pumpkin announced the 23 best dog-friendly destinations so that there's no question if Peaches can join this year's summer vacation. After all, they've been by your side for 18 months.

www.chron.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walkers#Pet Dog#Pumpkin Announce#Fathom#The Paw House Inn#Coco#Preventive Essentials#Naic#Crum Forster Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Travel
Country
Germany
News Break
Pets
Related
Houston, ALWHNT-TV

Travelers opting for ‘bucket List’ destinations after pandemic

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Americans don’t want to ease back into travel after the pandemic; rather, they want to make a big splash, according to a new Hilton survey. Out of those surveyed, 59% of people say they plan to jump back into travel with a “bucket list” vacation they wouldn’t have considered pre-pandemic.
TravelTravelPulse

21 Great LGBTQ Summer Destinations

What does summertime hold for queer travelers who have been vaccinated and are eager to start traveling once again? There are many possibilities, from beaches to mountains to urban delights, but the reality is that domestic locations may be the most accessible. Here are 21 options for the LGBTQ crowd, with an eye toward U.S. locations—along with a few accessible international options thrown in.
Travelbrides.com

9 Honeymoon Destinations That LGBTQIA+ Travelers Will Love

LGBTQIA+ folks around the world do not take the privilege of gay marriage for granted. In fact, still to this day, only 29 countries on our planet legally recognize same-sex marriage. This sobering statistic serves as a reminder of how truly lucky some of us are. As many queer travelers...
California StateKUTV

Top summer vacation destinations in California

KUTV — California’s tourism industry was hit tremendously hard by the pandemic, with nearly one million jobs lost across the state. But as the nation reopens, California's overall economy is expected to rebound faster than the national average, according to economists. Everyone lost out on so much last year –...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Race to the Sun: join travel expert Simon Calder as he answers your questions about summer holidays

While international leisure travel got the green light to restart on 17 May, summer holidays have rarely been more complicated.As we edge closer to the summer peak and continue on the roadmap out of domestic lockdown, the myriad issues around travelling abroad remain. The government’s infamous traffic light system for travel has been a hot topic for many weeks, and certainly long before the green list was announced on 14 May.Now, several weeks on, confusion and frustration still surround the world of travel, with many unclear of the rules as the government continues to tread cautiously around the countries Brits...
LifestyleWoodlands Online& LLC

Top 10 Travel Destinations With Insider Info

Planning your next vacation? You’re in luck because American Express Travel revealed the top 10 travel destinations, based on its year-over-year (YOY) proprietary booking data. There is a nice variety whether you are looking for an adventure, a family trip, or a romantic getaway. Whatever “flavor” you enjoy there are...
TravelMotley Fool

4 Budget-Friendly Destinations for a Summer Getaway

From white sand beaches to outdoor adventures to foodie cities, these are the top spots to vacation on the cheap. Jetting out on a summer getaway might seem counter to your personal finance goals, but it doesn't have to be. There are plenty of budget-friendly destinations where you can enjoy a much-needed vacation without breaking the bank.
Travelcoveteur.com

Every Item Friends of Coveteur Are Packing for Their Summer Travel

With travel restrictions easing up in the U.S., we're all eager to plan our first trips post-COVID. For some of us, it's about visiting close friends in other states or easing back in by traveling somewhere slightly more local or low-key. For others, it's about taking advantage of those EU openings and booking that long-awaited summer on the Med. Regardless of where you choose to go, with remote schedules still in effect for many and vaccinations on the rise, it's the perfect time to take advantage. Below, we spoke to seven friends of Coveteur about where they're going and what they're packing for their first trip post-COVID.
Travelsouthgatv.com

Is it safe to travel this summer? A medical expert explains

As more people get vaccinated and coronavirus infection rates drop in many parts of the world, people are traveling again in larger numbers. The European Union has announced that it is lifting restrictions for visitors from more than a dozen countries, including the United States. Cruises from the United States will soon be sailing again, too.
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

Waikiki crowned 2021 Most Family-Friendly US Destination

Waikiki scored highest out of all destinations, for both the percentage of kid friendly activities with 83.% and the percentage of child friendly restaurants at 84.2%. The research looked at a variety of factors including the average accommodation price per night, the number of kid-friendly attractions, annual temperature, average rainfall and crime rate.
Travelkentlive.news

TUI reveals latest on summer 2021 travel for green list announcement

Travel company TUI has issued advice to holidaymakers as the government gets ready to update on green list destinations. TUI says it will update as soon as the government reveals the latest travel advice on quarantine regulations to countries such as Spain, Greece and Portugal. The company says it will...
WorldTime Out Global

10 best summer destinations in Japan

It’s officially summer here in Japan, and for most people, the warm weather immediately calls for a visit to one of the many gorgeous beaches or islands dotted around the country. However, if you’d rather escape the sweltering sun, Japan is also home to a host of refreshing mountain resorts and rolling hillside landscapes in cooler regions such as Hokkaido.
Travelwgnradio.com

Google Trends Expert Marley Mcaliley talks travel trends for the summer!

After a year of lockdowns due to the pandemic, the country is starting to open back up for the summer. Many people are looking forward to being able to go back out. Google Trends Expert Marley McAliley to speak about some of the top searches people are searching for when it comes to travel and hotspots.
Worldairwaysmag.com

easyJet Increasing Offer on Summer Destinations

MIAMI – easyJet (EC) is responding to Britons looking for places to spend their vacations after being deprived of leisure travel for over one year. The airline has announced an increase of 50,000 seats from the UK to “green list” destinations to provide more choice and respond to a demand showing a positive trend while travel restrictions are slowly eased. The routes concerned are Malta (MLA), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Menorca (MAH), and Ibiza (IBZ).
TravelHouston Chronicle

5 tips for finding 'your happy place' on a vacation to the Caribbean this year

(BPT) - Sunny skies, sandy beaches and blue ocean waters always make for an amazing summer getaway, especially now as travelers are looking ahead to an exciting year of travel. Many are searching for their new ‘happy place,’ and a trip to the Caribbean with your family, a significant other or to reconnect with a group of your closest friends can be a great way to find serenity, relaxation and bring you to a happier state of mind.
TravelKWQC

The best travel destinations with Kit Bernardi

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kit Bernardi of KitTravels.com joins us via Zoom to talk about some road trip travel spots this summer. Starting in Illinois, the Four Seasons Hotel has recently been renovated. The hotel occupies the top floors of the Michigan Avenue skyscraper offering stunning views of the lake, Oak Street Beach, and Michigan Avenue.