Rieke Office Interiors President Melissa Kehl and Her Amazing Team Walk Away Victorious in the 2021 TITAN Business Awards

“The Space You Want. The Experience You Deserve.” For twenty years that’s been our brand promise, and for the last sixty years providing our customers with the best spaces and experiences in the industry has been our goal. Since 1961 we have created custom work spaces that reflect our clients’ history, culture, and brand; while optimizing environments to support a variety of work styles and improve employee productivity and satisfaction. Our founders Hans Mueller and John Morgan, built M&M Office Interiors, Inc. on the principals of 1) being a forward thinking commercial interior design firm committed to providing our clients with the most modern, innovative spaces, and 2) building a team focused on continuous learning, integrity, growth, value driven results, and building the best possible relationship with our customers. In 1976 we began our partnership with our primary manufacture, Haworth, as one of their preferred dealers. Haworth has long been on the forefront of workspace research and development. In fact, the year M&M and Haworth began their partnership G.W. Haworth invented the powered workstation panel. Over the years as Haworth grew and innovated so did M&M. Not only is our partnership still strong forty-five years later, but it has also yielded high profile projects around Wisconsin and awards for both companies. M&M’s current Owner and President, Timothy Rudd, started his career in the industry at M&M under Mueller and Morgan in 1986. In 2002, he bought the company, and continued to work alongside the Haworth business and family as ownership of Haworth transferred from G.W Haworth to his son Dick Haworth, and then later his grandson Matt Haworth who still runs company today. M&M continued to build on a reputation of consistent excellence in sales, growth, and customer satisfaction under Mr. Rudd earning the company the prestigious “Best in Class” distinction with Haworth seven years in a row. In 2014, M&M expanded with a second office and warehouse in Middleton, WI, and today is Wisconsin largest premier Haworth dealer. The spaces we have designed are now the home to hundreds of businesses throughout the state, as well as branch offices around the country including spaces in California, New York, and Texas. As we celebrate this 60th anniversary we’re sharpening our focus on the future. As businesses and organizations continue to recover from the pandemic, the world of workspaces is facing new challenges and changes. With those challenges and changes, it’s more important than ever to keep flexibility, adaptability, and your employees’ needs in mind. M&M has always been at the forefront of workspace research, design technology, and catering spaces to our clients’ needs. We focus on lowering your risk, making your life easier, and increasing your profits by lowering your cost of ownership and increasing your competitive edge. Our Skilled team of experienced work space professionals is committed to our clients by practicing a solutions-based consultative approach to design and product specification. Different roles and organizations have different needs, and we work with you to make sure that your organization and employee’s needs are met, and that your space is future-proofed and ready for changes within your industry and organization. Partner with us. Get to know us. Your interior space is an important investment toward your people, productivity and image. Together we can make your interior environments work smarter, harder, and better for your organization. If you are looking to plan a new organization, refresh an old space, remodel or reconfigure you current workstation, or just explore the future of design reach out to us and we’ll provide you with “The Space You Want. The Experience you Deserve.”