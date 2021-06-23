Cancel
Economy

Rieke Office Interiors President Melissa Kehl and Her Amazing Team Walk Away Victorious in the 2021 TITAN Business Awards

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

ELGIN, Ill. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. TITAN Business Awards (TITAN) announced the list of 2021 Season 1 winners, of the inaugural season of its distinguished awards program, to the public. This year, Melissa Kehl, president and owner of Rieke Office Interiors of Elgin, Illinois, makes the list by winning a...

www.chron.com
State
Illinois State
New York City, NY

Three Different Walks Of Life Led To One Business And A Dream Team Success Story; This Is Launcher's Academy And Their Story

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / A good team is crucial to making a successful business. You want to have people to bounce ideas off of, communicate with, and be able to build a strong partnership. When you do not have these elements, businesses tend to fall apart. Thankfully, at Launcher's Academy, the three entrepreneurs there have built a solid foundation that has allowed them to create a successful ecommerce business.
Middleton, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

M&M Office Interiors Inc. Celebrates 60 Years in Business

“The Space You Want. The Experience You Deserve.” For twenty years that’s been our brand promise, and for the last sixty years providing our customers with the best spaces and experiences in the industry has been our goal. Since 1961 we have created custom work spaces that reflect our clients’ history, culture, and brand; while optimizing environments to support a variety of work styles and improve employee productivity and satisfaction. Our founders Hans Mueller and John Morgan, built M&M Office Interiors, Inc. on the principals of 1) being a forward thinking commercial interior design firm committed to providing our clients with the most modern, innovative spaces, and 2) building a team focused on continuous learning, integrity, growth, value driven results, and building the best possible relationship with our customers. In 1976 we began our partnership with our primary manufacture, Haworth, as one of their preferred dealers. Haworth has long been on the forefront of workspace research and development. In fact, the year M&M and Haworth began their partnership G.W. Haworth invented the powered workstation panel. Over the years as Haworth grew and innovated so did M&M. Not only is our partnership still strong forty-five years later, but it has also yielded high profile projects around Wisconsin and awards for both companies. M&M’s current Owner and President, Timothy Rudd, started his career in the industry at M&M under Mueller and Morgan in 1986. In 2002, he bought the company, and continued to work alongside the Haworth business and family as ownership of Haworth transferred from G.W Haworth to his son Dick Haworth, and then later his grandson Matt Haworth who still runs company today. M&M continued to build on a reputation of consistent excellence in sales, growth, and customer satisfaction under Mr. Rudd earning the company the prestigious “Best in Class” distinction with Haworth seven years in a row. In 2014, M&M expanded with a second office and warehouse in Middleton, WI, and today is Wisconsin largest premier Haworth dealer. The spaces we have designed are now the home to hundreds of businesses throughout the state, as well as branch offices around the country including spaces in California, New York, and Texas. As we celebrate this 60th anniversary we’re sharpening our focus on the future. As businesses and organizations continue to recover from the pandemic, the world of workspaces is facing new challenges and changes. With those challenges and changes, it’s more important than ever to keep flexibility, adaptability, and your employees’ needs in mind. M&M has always been at the forefront of workspace research, design technology, and catering spaces to our clients’ needs. We focus on lowering your risk, making your life easier, and increasing your profits by lowering your cost of ownership and increasing your competitive edge. Our Skilled team of experienced work space professionals is committed to our clients by practicing a solutions-based consultative approach to design and product specification. Different roles and organizations have different needs, and we work with you to make sure that your organization and employee’s needs are met, and that your space is future-proofed and ready for changes within your industry and organization. Partner with us. Get to know us. Your interior space is an important investment toward your people, productivity and image. Together we can make your interior environments work smarter, harder, and better for your organization. If you are looking to plan a new organization, refresh an old space, remodel or reconfigure you current workstation, or just explore the future of design reach out to us and we’ll provide you with “The Space You Want. The Experience you Deserve.”
Business
TheStreet

Frontdoor Senior Vice President And Chief Digital Officer Tony Bacos (Photo: Business Wire)

Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of home service plans, today announced that Tony Bacos has joined the company as its first senior vice president and chief digital officer. This is a new role for Frontdoor, an organization on a quest to take the hassle out of owning a home, solidifying its continued commitment to transforming the home services industry with technologies and data that solve the hardest problems faced by homeowners.
San Diego, CA

Michelle D. Gonzalez, TrueCare's President-CEO, Recognized for Two San Diego Business Leadership Awards

North San Diego Business Chamber and San Diego Business Journal honor Gonzalez as finalist for CEO and Leadership Awards. San Marcos CA— Two prominent local business organizations, the North San Diego Business Chamber and the San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ), have named Michelle D. Gonzalez, TrueCare’s president and CEO, as a finalist in their upcoming high-profile leadership awards.
Business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Acquires Zerto for $374M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage's shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.
Retail

Value Creation Via Private Labelling In Consumer Retail and E-commerce

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In recent years, private labels have emerged as the rising stars of retail and e-commerce. Private labels, or in-house brands, typically offer shoppers value for money, while earning higher margins—around twice as much as external brands—for retailers and e-commerce players. Private labels have the potential to develop into self-sustaining brands with a loyal consumer base and grow beyond the captive platform.
Software

Online Accounting Managemet Software Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Intuit, Sage, SAP, Oracle(NetSuite), Microsoft

JCMR recently Announced Online Accounting Managemet Software study with 200+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Global Online Accounting Managemet Software Market. Global Online Accounting Managemet Software Market allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for Online Accounting Managemet Software Forecast till 2028*. Some of the Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are Intuit, Sage, SAP, Oracle(NetSuite), Microsoft, Infor, Epicor, Workday, Unit4, Xero, Yonyou, Kingdee, Acclivity, FreshBooks, Zoho, Assit Cornerstone, MEGI, Reckon, KashFlow.
Business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, a Leader in Cloud Data Management and Protection

Acquisition accelerates HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. Zerto is the vendor of choice for more than 350 Managed Service Providers and 9,000 customers to provide disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and data and application mobility across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Zerto is expected to contribute more than...
Business

Kyndryl: 10 Things to Know About IBM MSP Spin-Out

IBM is on track to spin out Kyndryl as an independent managed infrastructure services provider (MSP) business before 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the Kyndryl MSP business. 1. Managed IT Services Portfolio: Kyndryl will have six global managed services practices that span:. Cloud. Applications, Data & AI.
Foreign Policy

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.
San Antonio, TX

Coronavirus Delta Variant Has Spread To San Antonio And It Is Expanding Rapidly

COVID-19 Delta variant, which is highly transmissible, is spreading across San Antonio and already accounts for around 20% of cases, according to public health experts. Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger, who manages the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, has urged people who have not been vaccinated yet or who have only received one dose should get their injections.
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

Entire McDonald’s staff quit mid-shift in viral TikTok

Times are tough for hospitality staff right now, but it’s not every day a restaurant’s entire workforce throws in the towel at the same time.This is, however, allegedly what happened at one branch of McDonald’s where staff members spontaneously decided to quit.TikTok user @zoey.isback captured the moment on video, showing a handwritten note reading: “Everyone quit, we are closed.”The camera then pans around the abandoned fast food joint, as the caption reads: “When everyone quit unexpectedly at the same time.”The short clip racked up more than 10.5 million views in just two days, as fellow TikTokers voiced their support for...
Computers

TA Associates Announces Revalize, a New Cloud-Software Platform for Manufacturers

Revalize delivers sector-specific software solutions that drive growth through elevated digital experiences for manufacturing companies, their channels, and their customers. TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm with more than four decades of experience investing in enterprise software, has formed a new cloud-based platform called Revalize. With over 8,000 customers, Revalize empowers manufacturers to elevate buying experiences, accelerate sales cycles, and streamline manufacturing through purpose-built software. The company offers a full suite of specialized, mission-critical software solutions built to simplify customer processes and reduce friction throughout the entire revenue operations cycle.
Software

Data Protection And Recovery Software Market including top key players IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, EMC

JCMR recently Announced Data Protection And Recovery Software study with 200+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Global Data Protection And Recovery Software Market. Global Data Protection And Recovery Software Market allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for Data Protection And Recovery Software Forecast till 2028*. Some of the Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, EMC, Symantec, Microsoft, …
Economy

Cloud Professional Services Market - Massive Growth opportunity Ahead | Accenture, Wipro, Fujitsu, Oracle

Cloud professional services help in accelerating their cloud journey. In today's market situation every industry is moving towards cloud technology. Under this service the company provides professional expertise to the right cloud experience, the company provides a trusted advisor to deploy the helpful cloud strategy for their digital transformation. Cloud professional services help to enhance cloud automation, accelerate efficiency, and risk & cost.
Public Health

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
Business

NFP Ventures Makes Investment in Harness Wealth

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. NFP Ventures, the early-stage investment arm of NFP, today announced a Series A investment in Harness Wealth (“Harness”). Harness is a wealth management solution for next generation wealth builders seeking financial, estate, and tax advice. Harness offers a personalized, tech-enabled approach, making it easy to engage with financial planning and advisory services firms based on specific needs and circumstances.
Las Vegas, NV

Process Orchestration Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Oracle, Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Process Orchestration Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Process Orchestration Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Process Orchestration. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP SE (Germany),International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States),Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan),Oracle Corporation (United States),Micro Focus International plc (United Kingdom),HCL Technologies Limited (HCL) (India),ServiceNow, Inc. (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),BMC Software, Inc. (United States),Software AG (Germany),Everteam SAS (France).