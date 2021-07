EastEnders star Suzette Llewellyn has revealed that she'd love her character Sheree Trueman to make a new friend on the Square in the form of Frankie Lewis. Although Sheree and Frankie (Rose Ayling-Ellis), who is deaf, may not appear to have much reason to speak at the moment, Suzette would like to see a friendship develop between the two in future because she has a real interest in British Sign Language, as well as several friends in the deaf community, in real life.