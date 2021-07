NBC will host a celebration of speed July 4, broadcasting the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Cup Series races. The action on NBC starts at noon ET with the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the 10th race of the season. The IndyCar Series has seen an infusion of youth this season. The points leader is 24-year-old Alex Palou, who is coming off a win at Road America on June 20. Second in the points is Pato O’Ward, the 22-year-old, who won the second half of the Detroit doubleheader on June 13.