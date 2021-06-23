Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri judge: Medicaid expansion unconstitutional

News Channel Nebraska
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled that a ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional, meaning hundreds of thousands of newly eligible adults won't be able to access the health insurance program July 1 as promised. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem wrote that...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sauer
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Legislature#Medicaid Expansion#Ap#Cole County Circuit Court#Republican#Gop#The Court Of Appeals#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Jefferson City, MOFort Worth Star-Telegram

Missouri AG asks Supreme Court to hear abortion restrictions

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an appeal of a ruling striking down new restrictions on when abortions can occur. Schmitt said he filed a request Thursday for the nation's highest court to hear arguments on a 2019 state law that bans abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and also prohibits abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.
Missouri Statekjluradio.com

Missouri Attorney General takes state abortion law to the U.S. Supreme Court

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt petitions the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case concerning when abortions can occur. A 2019 state law bans abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and also prohibits abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis. It was last month when a U.S. Appeals court upheld a lower court injunction stopping Missouri from enforcing the provisions.
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Business groups file brief in Medicaid expansion case; Energizer names new CFO

The final day of the state fiscal year brought a flurry of activity in Jefferson City on Wednesday. The Missouri House approved the renewal of a tax critical to funding Medicaid in the state. The approval of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance came just ahead of a deadline set by Gov. Mike Parson for imposing deep budget cuts. As lawmakers preserved the state’s existing Medicaid program, health care and business groups across the state weighed in on the legal fight over expanding Medicaid in Missouri. Organizations including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Greater St. Louis, Inc. filed a brief Wednesday urging justices to approve the expansion. The governor, meanwhile, signed into law a bill establishing a tax on sales by out-of-state vendors. Passage of the measure, which garnered support from brick-and-mortar retailers, business groups and local governments, makes Missouri the last state in the country to implement an online sales or tax.
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

COVID-19 outbreak hits Missouri building for state workers in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — The Office of Administration on Tuesday said 15 employees working within the Truman State Office Building had tested positive for COVID-19. Chris Moreland, spokesman for the Office of Administration, said the employees received positive test results through the day on Monday. “Due to this concentration of positive...
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Governor to Sign Lottery Legislation on Tuesday; Bipartisan Bill Gives Lottery Winners the Option to Remain Anonymous

Bipartisan legislation that gives Missouri Lottery winners the option to remain anonymous will be signed by the governor today (Tuesday). The Missouri Lottery’s current practice is to post the names of prize winners to the lottery website, to announce the winnings. That will change, when GOP Governor Mike Parson signs the bill today from Florissant Democratic husband-and-wife lawmakers Jay and Angela Mosley.
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Judge rejects residency requirement for Missouri medical marijuana licenses

A federal judge last week blocked Missouri from enforcing a requirement that medical marijuana licenses go to businesses owned by residents of the state. U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey ruled that the residency requirement violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause. A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018 that legalized...
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Missouri is embarrassing; lawmakers aren’t helping

I recently visited friends in St. Louis and sadly found it to be a much different place from when I graduated from Washington University Law School nearly 50 years ago. I still have great affection for St. Louis and read the Post-Dispatch regularly. However, I continue to see Missouri’s serious problems dominate the headlines.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri House to introduce Federal Reimbursement Allowance in special session Monday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri House is set to introduce the Federal Reimbursement Allowance in a special session on Monday after it was passed in the Senate early Saturday morning. Normally, the FRA is passed with bipartisan support. The special session was called after the legislature failed to pass the FRA for the first The post Missouri House to introduce Federal Reimbursement Allowance in special session Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Nursing Homes and Hospitals Urge State Lawmakers to Extend the FRA Quickly

Missouri’s largest association of licensed nursing home and assisted living facilities is urging state lawmakers to quickly approve an extension for the FRA, a key funding mechanism for Missouri’s Medicaid program. FRA is the Federal Reimbursement Allowance. Missouri Health Care Association director Nikki Strong testifies that nursing homes will close, if FRA isn’t renewed. She says 70 percent of Missouri’s 23-thousand nursing home residents are on Medicaid:
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

No Ruling Yet from Cole County Judge in Missouri’s Medicaid Lawsuit Case

(Missourinet) There has been NO ruling yet in Missouri’s Medicaid expansion lawsuit case. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem heard 75 minutes of arguments on Monday, and he expects to issue a ruling by today (Wednesday). Lawyers for the two sides disagree over whether Missouri lawmakers have funded Medicaid expansion. Whichever side loses in Cole County Circuit Court will appeal, and the case will likely go to the Court of Appeals next. Three women, Stephanie Doyle of St. Louis, Melinda Hille of Fenton and Autumn Stultz of Springfield, are suing the state.