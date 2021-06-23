Optical Delay Line Stages with Direct Drive and Direct Metrology for Ultrafast Time Resolved Processes
AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. PI’s V-508 direct drive linear stage family has many properties that make it an ideal candidate for high precision optical delay lines. The direct drive linear motor provides minimum incremental motion of 1nm, equivalent to ~7 attoseconds of delay. This performance is made possible by an interferometric type linear encoder that provides 20 picometers resolution. The maximum optical delay the V-508 stage can provide is 1668ps, larger PI linear stage models can achieve up to 8000 picoseconds.www.chron.com