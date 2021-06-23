A timeline of Britney Spears’ conservatorship and why she has it
After 13 years of relative silence, Britney Spears is sharing with the public her thoughts on the conservatorship that oversees nearly every single aspect of her life. The pop star will virtually face Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on June 23, 2021, in respect to the role her father, Jamie Spears, has played over the years as conservator of her person and estate, which she’s deemed as “too controlling.”pagesix.com