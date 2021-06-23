A timeline of Britney Spears’ conservatorship and why she has it

The course of true love never did run smooth – especially if you’re a Kardashian. And Khloé’s had a bumpier journey than most with her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But, last week, it was reported that she had finally called time on their rocky romance – just hours after it was claimed Tristan was seen heading into a bedroom with three women during a Bel Air birthday party, and emerging 30 minutes later looking “dishevelled”. Tristan has strenuously denied the claims, saying he did not go into any bedroom with three women, there was no sexual activity and he did not emerge “dishevelled”.