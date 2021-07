BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 14-year-old driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon after a wreck on Route CC in Boone County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the unlicensed 14-year-old driver was traveling west on Route CC when he failed to negotiate a curve. The driver went off the right side of the roadway then overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road when it hit an embankment and overturned.